Reliable and Professional

Bring our unparalleled service to your project!
AFG Electrical Services specializes in residential and commercial services. Whether you need a small wiring fix or the installation of state-of-the-art smart home, we get the job done right.
We provide a thorough consultation to explain your available options. With that information, you can choose the scope of work that’s right for your home or business and for your budget.
We strive to save you both time and money by combining experience, high quality parts and equipment, and exceptional service. We will stick with the job until you are satisfied.
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